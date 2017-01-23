The Acid Truth: Our Modern Diet Can Pose a Risk to Your Teeth

Dentist to Jennifer Hudson, Hillary Duff and Diane Sawyer gives you the facts to protect your teeth. We all know the basic recipe for healthy pearly whites. It means regular brushing, flossing and going to the dentist. What we might not realize is that some common everyday foods, even healthier choices, can cause some unwanted effects to our teeth.

Dr. Debra Glassman, a national recognized dentist to the stars, tells us the truth: many popular food items may be low in fat or calories, but high in acid which can cause tooth enamel to become weaker, softer and more easily brushed away over time.

We’re talking about Acid Erosion and it can lead to a change in shape and color of your teeth.

Some common culprits include:

fruit (e.g., oranges, apples and lemons)

fruit juices

energy drinks

vitamin waters

sparkling water with lemon

The good news is that you don’t have to (and really shouldn’t) give up healthy foods in your diet, but it is important to take a fresh look at how you eat it.

Dr. Glassman gave us a few simple, proven tips that everyone can take to help reduce their risk for Acid Erosion:

Don’t swish, swirl or hold acidic foods in your mouth for too long Many drinks, especially carbonated ones, can contribute to acid erosion. Try drinking through a straw or substituting the soft drinks with water or milk. Avoid brushing your teeth immediately after eating or drinking and make sure you’re using a soft-bristled tooth brush. Consider using a fluoride mouthwash, like ProNamel Fluoride Rinse, along with a fluoride toothpaste, to give you extra protection from the effects of everyday acidic foods and drinks. Make an appointment to see your dentist if you haven’t been in the past 6 months.

For more information – and to learn your own Acid Truth – drop by www.pronamel.us today to take a 4-question quiz and see more tips on how to keep your teeth healthy.