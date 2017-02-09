7 Simple Ways to Detox That Don’t Require a Gross Liquid Diet

Are you intrigued by the concept of detoxing but a little unsure about its advantages? With so much information swirling about this health craze, the facts can get distorted and make us want to ignore the trend altogether. But if you go about detox in the safe, healthy way, expect to see vast, long-term benefits.

Developing habits to encourage your body's natural detox processes is the way to go, as you'll rid yourself of toxins like environmental pollutants, pesticides, cancer-causing chemicals, and more. And those of us on the trying-to-fit-into-a-bridesmaid-dress train will want to note that detoxing can also help rid the body of toxins stored in fat cells, which eventually leads to weight loss and an increased metabolism.

No crash diets, no expensive retreats, no spas and no living on liquids for a week straight: we're showing you the easiest, healthiest ways to detox like a pro to improve your overall health and quality of life.

Swap your dinner plate for a bowl



When dinnertime rolls around, dig into a big bowl of warm, nourishing soup, like this Coconut Lentil Soup with Lemongrass and Ginger. Lentil soup in particular is a heart-health powerhouse while also serving as a great source of lean vegan protein. The coconut milk makes it creamy and satisfying without the use of dairy or other high-calorie cream sauces.

Try out skin brushing

Your skin has two things going for it in the "pay attention to me!" department: it's your largest organ and it aids in get rid of and filtering toxins. So it only makes sense to give it a little extra TLC. One of the quickest ways to do so is through dry skin brushing, which is an often-neglected detox secret that can work wonders. Check out our step-by-step guide, along with the right tools to get the job done.

Make your first meal light

Start your day off with a simple and easy breakfast in the form of a fresh smoothie. Making time for a light and nutritious meal will give you maximum vitamins and minerals your body needs to recover and detoxify while not weighing you down.

Schedule tea time

A detox tea is essential to help flush out the build up of toxins, reduce bloating and constipation, increase energy levels and even help out your skin. Check out our favorite detox teas that kick toxins to the curb while still tasting refreshing and delicious.

Pack a lean, green lunch

Stick to lean proteins such as eggs, fish, legumes or tofu, and include protein at every meal. Dark, leafy greens, like kale, spinach and bok choy, are equally important in the detox process. Try this Ultimate Detox Salad, featuring kale, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, avocado and parsley — a wholesome lunch that checks all the boxes.

Get on board with mindful meditation

Just as important as detoxing your body? "Detoxing" your mind. And there's no better way to do so than with guided meditation. Meditation is known for easing depression, improving mental function, and reducing stress and anxiety. Even taking just a few minutes at a time for your practice can help. Try this guided meditation that only takes five minutes!

Don't be afraid to use your juicer

If you feel like you could stand to get a few more veggies in, bring out the big guns in the form of your handy juicer. Keep organic and detoxifying ingredients on hand, like carrots, beets, lemons, ginger and parsley to create a quick nutritional boost you can sip on in between meals or after dinner to curb your craving for sweets.

