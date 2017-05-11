‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Baltierra Wants More Kids Despite Postpartum Depression

Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Baltierra Says More Kids Are in Her After Long Struggle with Postpartum Depression https://t.co/p9rxGQzvKL — People Magazine (@people) May 10, 2017

Catelynn Baltierra isn’t letting postpartum depression affect her future.

The Teen Mom OG star is confident more children are in the cards for her and husband Tyler, despite expressing fears of experiencing depression after her second pregnancy, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Believe me, I want another baby, too,” she said on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast. “I think struggling with postpartum and it being so severe … it’s kind of scary for me, in a way. That definitely deters me a little bit from wanting another child.”

MORE: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Receive Backlash After Pregnancy Stunt

Baltierra struggled with the illness after the birth of her 2-year-old daughter, Nova. She entered into therapy and even attended a retreat as well as a rehab center to help her cope.

“I keep telling myself that whenever [I get pregnant], because it will eventually, you just have to have that support system,” she said of her husband and her parents. “We definitely want more kids, it’s just when … I don’t know.”

The reality mama said she’s not sure if she experienced postpartum depression after the birth of first daughter, Carly, whom she gave up for adoption.

“I never struggled with depression or anxiety before I got pregnant with her,” Baltierra said. “Now, after Carly, a few years later, I had my first ever, severe panic attack and depression. And then after that fact, I struggled with it for years and then I had Nova.”

In a recent episode of the MTV series, Tyler said he wanted more children, particularly a boy by “next year.”

[H/T Twitter / @PEOPLE]

Related:

‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Opens up About Her Battle With Postpartum Depression

Watch: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Breaks Down After Being Denied Visitation With Her Daughter

‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Farrah Abraham Goes to Couples Therapy, Catelynn Lowell Still in Rehab