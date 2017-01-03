‘Teen Mom 3’ Star Briana DeJesus Pregnant With Second Child

(Photo: Twitter / @_brianadejesus)

Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus is expecting baby No. 2!

DeJesus shared the news on social media on Monday, Jan. 2 with a photo of a sonogram, “Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore. Super excited for July ❤,” she wrote.

She shares her 5-year-old daughter Nova with ex Devoin Austin, Us Weekly reports.

The single mom, who is currently 13 weeks pregnant, did not reveal the gender of the baby, but is hoping for a boy!

Last year, DeJesus made headlines when she had a “mommy makeover” and got butt implants, breast implants and a labiaplasty.

Her fellow Teen Mom 3 costar Katie Yeager announced her second pregnancy in September.

