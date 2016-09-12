‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Showcases Baby Bump on Date Night

Jenelle Evans showcased her growing baby bump in a fitted dress Saturday night: https://t.co/YZJrBxPnrA pic.twitter.com/soEdHDWJpK — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 11, 2016

Jenelle Evans and boyfriend David Eason went out for date night on Saturday, and Evans took the opportunity to showcase her growing baby bump, according to Us Weekly.

The 24-year-old reality star rocked a fitted gray knee-length dress that hugged the bump perfectly. She jazzed it up with a pair of strappy tan sandals, impeccable make-up and her long locks in a loose curl. Most of all, she couldn't keep the smile off her face when she looked at Eason – and neither could he.

The two are expecting their first child together in January. Baby Ensley Jolie Eason will be born with two older brothers, Jace and Kaiser, who are Evan's sons with ex's Andrew Lewis and Nathan Griffith. Eason also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Evans announced her pregnancy in August. She found out she was pregnant after the couple were involved in a car accident. Needless to say it was a surprise, but the two are ecstatic.

IT'S A GIRL YALL!! I'm so happy im bout ta cry!! I love you so much @j_evans1219 and I cant wait to meet our baby girl Ensley Jolie Eason!! A photo posted by David Eason (@uncledave01) on Aug 24, 2016 at 7:04pm PDT

"I'm so happy I'm bout ta cry!!" Eason captioned their announcement photo on Instagram. "I love you so much @a_evans1219 and I can't wait to meet our baby girl Ensley Jolie Eason!!"