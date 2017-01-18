Symptoms of MS You Shouldn’t Ignore

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that affects your central nervous system. It causes your body to start attacking itself and greatly affects your brain and spinal cord. You can start showing symptoms of MS between the ages of 20 and 40; some of your symptoms may come and go, while other symptoms linger. Not every person who has MS has the same symptoms. A few of the early signs of MS are:

Blurred or double vision

Thinking problems

Clumsiness

Loss of balance

Numbness

Tingling

Weakness in an arm or leg

MS can be a bit tricky because you can start having one symptom and go months without a new symptom popping up. A symptom can also show up one time and then go away, never to be heard from again. This disease has many other symptoms that you should watch out for. If you notice that you have any of these symptoms, don’t ignore it! Go and get it checked out.

Unusual Sensations: Often MS patients notice they experience a pins and needles sensation. This can also come with a numbness, itching, stabbing, burning or tearing pains.

Bladder Problems: You can have bladder issues, like having to urinate a lot or urgently having to go at night. You can also have trouble emptying a full bladder, but this is common among people with multiple sclerosis.

Dizziness: Another symptom that can show up is dizziness or lightheadedness. Usually the symptom isn’t very severe and won’t make you feel like you have vertigo or as if the room is spinning.

Fatigue: About every eight to 10 people who have MS tend to feel tired. You might notice it coming on in the afternoon, causing you to have weak muscles, slowed thinking and feeling sleepy. It can even make you feel tired after a full night’s rest!

Trouble Walking: Muscle weakness or spasms are common for people who suffer from MS, making it harder to walk. They can often have balance problems and numb feet. The tired feeling that they also suffer from can also make it more difficult for them to walk.

Muscle Spasms: About 40 percent of those who have MS have muscle spasms, especially in the leg muscles. It is an early symptom of MS. For about every 10 people that have MS, six of those have muscle spasms. It can be anywhere between a mild stiffness to a strong, painful spasm.

Speech Problems: This symptoms makes your speech sound slurred or nasally, as well as making you take long pauses between words. This can progress into a more severe issue in the advanced stages of multiple sclerosis, like a swallowing problem.

Vision Problems: One of the early symptoms you might notice is have problems with your eyes. MS will usually affect one eye and then go away on its own. It’s also possible that your eye sight is blurry, gray or you’ve noticed a dark spot in the center of your vision. You can also start to have eye pain or a temporary loss in your vision.

Thinking Problems: Some patients have noticed a problem with concentrating; this can come and go. It comes with slowed thinking, poor attention and a fuzzy memory. It won’t change your ability to read or understand conversations, though.

Tremors: About half the people suffering from MS have tremors. It can be as small as minor shakes or tremors that are so sever that it’s difficult to do everyday chores and activities.

