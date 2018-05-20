Sweat Like a Mother HIIT Workout [VIDEO]

One of the biggest fitness trends today is the HIIT workout. This high-intensity interval training structure is designed with specific exercises and timing to push your heart rate to the max. When you do this, you’ll be burning calories way after the last drop of sweat hits the floor. Fitness instructor Ashley Winebrenner shows you how to use bodyweight moves to burn up a sweat. You’ll work your hardest for 45 seconds, then rest for 15. As you get closer to the end, you’ll work for 30 seconds and rest for 30. Quality over quantity, right?! Let Ashley get you warmed up and go for it!

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com