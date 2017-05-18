Suzanne Somers Reveals the Secret to Her 40-Year Marriage Is Sex Every Day

Suzanne Somers on the Secret to Her 40-Year Marriage: ‘We Have Sex Every Day — Sometimes More’ https://t.co/VQDz8CFoMR — People Magazine (@people) May 18, 2017

Suzanne Somers’ upcoming memoir is her most personal yet.

In an email interview with PEOPLE, the Hollywood star and author reveals details about her soon-to-be-released book, Two’s Company: A Fifty-Year Romance with Lessons Learned in Love, Life & Business.

The 70-year-old delves into the ups and downs of her decades-long marriage with producer Alan Hamel, which is the inspiration for the book.

The book will reveal how she and her husband first met, as well as her journey as a television star. She’ll share how she balances being a businesswoman, health spokeswoman and family matriarch.

Somers admitted one of the secrets to her long marriage is that she’s never spent a night away from her husband.

“No agreement was ever made, just an insatiable desire to be together. I can’t imagine a night without him. It sounds corny, but we are one,” she said.

As for how the couple keeps it spicy? Sex is the answer, Somers revealed.

“We have sex every day, sometimes more. I love it. Every couple is different. This is just what works for us. Alan has the blood pressure of an athlete, and he claims that sex is his daily cardio workout and says that’s a hell of a lot more fun than a treadmill,” she said.

“I love the way Alan looks at me. I love looking at him. He turns me on, I turn him on. It was like this at the beginning and it remains to this day. I thank God everyday for this incredible love in my life,” Somers added.

The Three’s Company actress confessed that another key to keeping things fresh is their priority to date each other.

“We give each other a lot of attention. We date at least three times a week. We dance when we are alone. We are respectful of one another. We both value our good health. I never get tired of him,” she admitted.

Do you think Somers’ has good advice for married couples?

