Stay Cool with This 1 Trick Against Hot Flashes

Hot flashes aren’t so hot. If you are one of the many who are in the beginning years of menopause, you can understand the undesirable slew of bodily symptoms that lead up to this dreaded era of womanhood. Some have relied on conventional medical treatments such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which combines estrogen and progesterone to relieve uncomfortable menopause symptoms, and others have used antidepressants or herbal remedies to help. If you are determined to combat hot flashes in the most natural way possible, here is the best piece of advice: exercise!

Stay active, ladies! Studies show that regular, moderate aerobic exercise reduces hot flashes and keeps the heart and bones strong. This is especially important because two biggest long-term risks of being postmenopausal are cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis! A couple ways to combat this is to do strength training and cardio exercise.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “most healthy women should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week.” Aerobic activity is any form of exercise that uses your large muscle groups while keeping your heart rate up as it burns calories and revs up your metabolism. Some examples of this include walking, jogging, biking swimming and dancing.

Another way to say active to help alleviate the rough transition into menopause is to practice meditation and yoga. Yoga’s combinative practice of physical postures, meditation and breathing exercises can help to alleviate hot flashes, irritability and fatigue. It can also help to calm your nerves and center your mind — something that many perimenopausal women will find extremely beneficial. (via Healthline)

Since we all have different bodies and different health conditions, no one will experience menopause the same way. Find a method of exercise that caters to your personal needs, and stick to it!

