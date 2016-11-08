Woman Votes While in Labor, Which Means You Don’t Have an Excuse Not to Vote

(Photo: Twitter / @greeleyjournal)

Talk about dedication!

Sosha Adelstein’s first child with partner Max Brandel was due on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016, but she began going into labor around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. So before heading to the hospital that morning, Adelstein and Brandel made sure to head to the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office to drop off their ballots early.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We rushed over and voted, and now we are at the hospital,” Brandel told the Daily Camera.

Boulder County spokeswoman Mircalla Wozniak confirmed that the pair visited the clerk’s office on Friday to cast their ballots.

“They came in to drop off their ballots and sign the ballot envelopes,” Wozniak said. “The election judge could tell she was in labor.”

“We always encourage voting by any means and certainly encourage your ballot in as soon as possible,” she added. “This is a great reason to vote early if you are in labor.”

Brandel has since changed his Facebook profile to indicate that he and Adelstein welcomed a baby girl, and the proud dad shared that both he and Adelstein voted for Hillary Clinton.

“It’s really important for us to bring our girl into a world we are proud of,” he said. “We hope people realize the risks inherent in this election and get out and vote.”