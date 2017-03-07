Sophia Bush Isn’t on a Strict Diet, But She Does Cut out These 2 Food Groups

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Whether you follow Sophia Bush on Chicago P.D. or remember her better from her legacy on One Tree Hill, you might know that the 34-year-old actress takes healthy living pretty seriously. While she’s not on a strict diet, she does her own meal prep and even cuts out two food groups.

Staying healthy isn’t easy, especially while you’re working long hours on set every day. “Sets are literally the worst place on the planet for willpower,” Bush told Redbook. “There’s donuts everywhere. There’s candy everywhere. There’s Doritos everywhere. It’s really hard to eat healthy, and I think that’s part of the reason I’ve been trying to set aside time to cook more and prepare more food that I can bring with me.”

Meal prep has turned into a major part of Bush’s healthy eating lifestlye. In the winter, she loves to make double batches of shepherd’s pie and turkey stew. “All through the winter, because it’s so cold in Chicago [where I film Chicago P.D.], I make shepherd’s pie. It’s so good,” she says. “I’m a big fan of turkey stew too, and I’ll get a massive, double-height pot and then freeze half of it, and sort of preserve that through the week.”

Not only does she prep her meals, she preps her snacks, too! Namely, seaweed snacks. “I cannot get enough of them,” she says. “I honestly go through box after box. I just can’t handle it.”

Another food Bush could consume to no end? Coffee, even though it makes her feel bad after noon. So, she switches to tea. “I am a coffee lover, but I try now to have a cup or two of coffee in the morning, then I try to drink tea for the rest of the day,” she says. “I could drink coffee all day, but I don’t feel great at the end of the day if I do.”

And because completely cutting out specific food groups (like dairy) are too restrictive, the actress says she listens to what her body is telling her, then goes from there. “I’m trying to just pay more attention to how the things I put in my body make me feel, and adjust accordingly,” she explains.

As an asthmatic, Bush doesn’t eat dairy unless it’s really, really worth it. “Last week, a bunch of our cast and some of our writers went out to Mozza, and I ate — I swear to you—my body weight in burrata, and was like, ‘byyyye! I don’t care, keep it coming!’” she jokes. “Dairy does weird things to your body, and your lungs, and it’s the same reason I don’t eat as many nightshades, because they cause inflammation.”

Nightshades are vegetables part of a plant family that can cause health issues down the road, especially in people with autoimmune diseases.

Bush used to eat a tomato every single day, but soon realized it was more trouble than it was worth. “I don’t eat bell peppers or eggplant either, because it’s not worth it,” she explains. “However, white potatoes are a nightshade and I will never give them up. So, you know, I make compromises.”

Dairy and nightshades, with a little bit of compromise, don’t show up often on Bush’s diet plan. Could you do the same? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

