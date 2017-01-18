Skinny Brown Bag: Top 10 Options for an Easy Portable Lunch

If you don’t work from home, packing your lunch is an easy way to stay healthy at the office. It helps you keep track of what you’re putting into your body and saves your wallet from the expense of eating out every day. We’ve complied a list of easy lunches that will keep you on the healthy path!

1. Skinny Chicken Caesar Pasta: Sometimes salads can be a little unsatisfying, but not this one! This salad has both pasta and chicken to keep you full until work is over. Click here for recipe.

2. Pineapple Chicken Salad Wrap: This wrap is bursting with flavor and doesn’t take too long to make! Pack your the mixture separately and put it together at lunch time if you’re worried about sogginess. Click here for recipe.

3. Skinny Pizza Wrap: This is a great meal not just for your lunch, but your husband’s and kid’s also! Quick and easy to throw together, you can whip this up and wrap it in plastic wrap to eat in a few hours. Click here for recipe.

4. Simple Egg Salad: Throw this classic spread onto some whole wheat bread and you’ve got a healthy lunch ready to go! Feel free to add your own twist, or leave it as is. Click here for recipe.

5. Turkey Wrap with Apples and Brie: This is a unique wrap that will definitely add some fun to your lunch time! Just pack it cold and microwave it at the office for some great gooey cheese. Click here for recipe.

6. Skinny California Roll Wrap: If your coworkers are always making you jealous by ordering sushi for lunch, then this is the wrap for you! Easy to make, this is so healthy that you can eat more than one serving. Click here for recipe.

7. PB+J Sushi: Feel free to use almond butter or sunflower butter and have your kids try a few different jelly favors! This healthy lunch is sure to keep you full until you’re home from work. Find the recipe here!

8. Cauliflower Pizza Bites: Get all the good flavor of pizza without the fat and calories! This low-calorie, low-fat recipe uses riced cauliflower, ricotta cheese, oregano, basil, Parmesan cheese and other yummy ingredients for a skinny pizza bites recipe everyone will love. Click here for the recipe.

9. Buffalo Chicken Bites: They’re small, bite-sized, low-calorie and perfect to pack in your lunch today. They’ll fill you up while simultaneously making your co-workers super jealous. Find the recipe here!

10. Creamy Southwest Shrimp Salad: Throw this together and then pack it as a healthy lunch. It’s cold and yummy, with a creamy sauce and rich flavors that will satisfy your hungry stomach. Check it out here!