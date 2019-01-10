Need a really simple and inexpensive dinner for the family? This Skinny Beef Casserole is a favorite! After seeing a similar recipe in Taste of Home, we gave the recipe a makeover to make it healthy and amp up the taste. The combination of the corn and sweet onions add to the spicy flavors of the red pepper and chili powder. Feel free to add in other vegetables, and you could easily substitute chicken for beef as well.

Recipe: Skinny Beef Casserole

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1/6 of recipe

Ingredients

1 lb ground sirloin

½ cup onion, chopped

½ cup red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup green bell pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups cooked whole wheat wide egg noodles

1½ cups frozen peas

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sugar tomato sauce

1 (15-ounce) can cream-style corn

½ Tbsp chili powder

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly coat a 3-3.5 quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large skillet, cook the sirloin, onions, peppers, and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Drain. Combine meat, peppers, and onions with cooked pasta, corn and peas. Add tomato sauce, chili powder, and red pepper flakes. Stir to mix all ingredients and transfer to baking dish. Cover and bake for 40 minutes or until heated through.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/6th of recipe):

Calories: 234

Calories from fat: 34

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 56mg

Sodium: 641mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 8g

Protein: 22g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 6