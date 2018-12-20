Our Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble is an easy and delicious breakfast! Filled with veggies and healthy fats, this scramble can be ready in no time! Eggs and avocados are among the most nutrient-dense foods in your grocery. Eggs offer a ton of health benefits. The egg white is packed with protein, and the egg yolk is an excellent source of fat and nutrients. Avocados are also an incredible source of healthy fat, and they contain a lot of vitamins and other essential nutrients perfect for your first meal of the day. Feel free to chop up any extra veggies and add to this delicious scramble!



Ingredients

1 egg

2 egg whites

1 tbsp reduced fat cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped avocado

1/2 cup diced bell peppers (red, green, and yellow)

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/8 tsp chili powder

Instructions