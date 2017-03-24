Woman Shares Emotional Post After She Was Fat-Shamed While Eating Ice Cream

Shauna Arocho had lost 120 lbs. following a strict diet and decided to allow herself a rare treat on Dairy Queen’s Free Cone day.

While she was eating her cone outside, a group of men drove by and body-shamed her, an incident Arocho recounted on Facebook Live.

“It’s really hard sometimes giving up sweets, giving up all this kind of stuff you just love to eat but is so bad for you,” she said while growing visibly emotional. “I have a really long way to go in my weight loss journey, but I’ve been encouraged by losing over 40 lbs. just this year — since Jan. 9 — so I decided to treat myself to a free ice cream cone.”

She said the men drove by and stopped in the middle of the street to yell, “Eat that ice cream you fat b—!”

“I just don’t understand what people get out of tearing other people down,” she said. “You know nothing about my life or my circumstances. What if I had been in such a place that you saying that to me had made me go home and kill myself? I’m not in that place, but I could have been.”

She continued, “What do you get out of making me cry for the last 15 or 20 minutes? I finally calmed down enough to make a video, and I’m only doing it because I think that sharing this kind of thing is important.”

Arocho’s video has since received over 11 million views and thousands of supportive comments.

“You never know what kind of place people are in emotionally,” she later wrote. “PLEASE think before you speak. I am working every single day to better myself. I know that I am fat, I don’t need strangers yelling out their car window for me to see that. I’m not trying to get pity with this post, I am trying to get people to understand how detrimental bullying can be.”

After the positive comments started rolling in, Arocho shared a Facebook post on Tuesday thanking people for their support.

“I posted that video yesterday in the hopes that it would reach a few people, and maybe change a few hearts. It has almost 2 million views and I am just overwhelmed by the level of support people are giving a complete stranger,” she wrote. “My faith in humanity has never been higher than it is right now. Yesterday my eyes were full tears from sadness. Today, the tears are happy ones.”

