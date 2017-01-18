Shapewear For All Your Problem Areas

Date night? To look your best in your new little black dress, you may be looking for some shapewear. But what’s best for you? We found the best shapewear for all women’s most troublesome problem areas.

Back Fat Buster: Bras can often cause unsightly back bulges. Fight it with the Bra-Vo Breezy Back-Smoothing Underwire Bra. It’s specifically designed to eliminate back fat so you can wear a fitted shirt with confidence.

Curve Creator: It may look old fashioned, but Sofia Vergara’s Women’s Waist Nipper is stretchy and breathable. It’s great for any outfit that emphasizes the wide section, like a full skirted dress.

Mid-Section Muffler: Smooth out your hips, sides and tummy with the Spoil Me Cotton Tank Body. It’s created to smooth out any bulges so you can feel confident in your next little black dress! Check out this product to see a before and after video of the Tank Body.

Boobie Boosting: Do your girls need a little more oompf? Fill out your new dress with Fashion Forms Women’s U Plunge Backless Strapless Bodysuit. It has a low cut back and neckline to work with any garment. The U Plunge will support your chest and give you great cleavage! You can also try this workout routine for a natural lift!

Thigh Thinner: Thin your thighs with Maidenform’s Flexees Thigh Slimmer. It’s lightweight for more comfort and will help to slim down your thighs, perfect for a skirt or skinny jeans!

Spanx In-Power Line Super Higher Power Shaper: These powerful yet comfortable compression shorts will give you that hourglass figure you’ve been working so hard for. Click here for more info!