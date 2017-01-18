Scones Made Skinny? Yes, Please!

Can we get a fist pump for scone season?! Maybe it’s not a true season, but it sounds delightful, right?! Enjoying a morning scone is a nice departure from your typical breakfast routine but it could wreak havoc on your healthy eating goals. Well, fret no more ladies, because Skinny Mom has compiled a list of five skinny scones that won’t threaten your waist line but will leave you savoring the flavor of these scrumptious goodies.

1. Skinny “Starbucks” Pumpkin Scone: This scone was previously featured on Skinny Mom because, well, quite simply, it’s delicious. The Skinny Fork has used whole wheat and halved the amount of sugary icing, which makes it a skinny scone winner. It’s the spices included in this recipe (ginger, cloves, nutmeg, etc.) that make this scone savory and scone-sational (yeah, we went there)!

2. Whole Wheat Strawberry Banana Scone: Inspired by the delicious scones at Panera Bread, Molly at Duchess of Fork, created a healthier spin on the scone. Swapping heavy cream for Greek yogurt, this fruit-filled fluffy scone is still packed with flavor and heartiness sure to please everyone in the family.

3. White Chocolate Cranberry Scone: With less than 200 calories a serving, these mouth-watering scones from Apple of My Eye will give you the “cheat” effect without the guilt. With skinny swaps like low-fat buttermilk, whole wheat flour, and dry oats, this scone is not only made skinny, but easy to prepare with only 15 minutes of prep time. And a little white chocolate drizzle never hurt, right?

4. Skinny Up Scone: We know that Bethenny Frankel knows skinny, so her scone contribution to Health provides a simple scone recipe that uses oat flour and soy milk ingredients to whip up a blueberry scone breakfast treat that doesn’t disappoint.

5. Savory Asiago Tomato Scones: If sweet is not your thing, you don’t have to rule out the scone sensation. Skinny Taste has a savory recipe that packs in a flavorful expression including ingredients like zucchini, sun dried tomato, and rosemary, complimented with asiago cheese for a mouth-watering scone experience. At only 141 calories a serving, you may take two.

