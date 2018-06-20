Not everyone is a fan of tuna in a can. But these Tuna Cakes are scrumptious and they will definitely change your mind! A bit of Old Bay seasoning brings a burst of smokey flavor to these tasty protein-filled cakes. The chipotle mayo is the perfect condiment bring these Tuna Cakes together.

Recipe: Tuna Cakes with Chipotle Mayo

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep Time: 1 hour 15 minutes (1 hour refrigeration)

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving Size: (1 tuna cake, 1/2 Tbsp Chipotle Mayo)

Ingredients

9 ounces chunk light tuna

½ yellow onion, chopped

⅓ cup plain Panko breadcrumbs

½ Tbsp Old Bay Seasoning

⅛ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

2 egg whites

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp lime juice

Instructions

In a medium size bowl, fork out tuna from all 3 pouches. Combine remaining ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate tuna mixture for 1 hour before forming into patties (this helps the patties stick together better). Form into 4 equal size patties. Spray a medium size skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Cook tuna patties over medium-low heat for about 3 minutes on each side or until both sides are golden brown. For Chipotle Mayo: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until smooth. To serve, top tuna cakes with Chipotle Mayo.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: (1 tuna cake, 1/2 Tbsp Chipotle Mayo)

Calories: 143

Fat: 7g

Sodium: 765mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 13g

SmartPoints: 3