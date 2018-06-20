Not everyone is a fan of tuna in a can. But these Tuna Cakes are scrumptious and they will definitely change your mind! A bit of Old Bay seasoning brings a burst of smokey flavor to these tasty protein-filled cakes. The chipotle mayo is the perfect condiment bring these Tuna Cakes together.
Recipe: Tuna Cakes with Chipotle Mayo
Prep Time: 1 hour 15 minutes (1 hour refrigeration)
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 9 ounces chunk light tuna
- ½ yellow onion, chopped
- ⅓ cup plain Panko breadcrumbs
- ½ Tbsp Old Bay Seasoning
- ⅛ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 egg whites
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp lime juice
Instructions
- In a medium size bowl, fork out tuna from all 3 pouches. Combine remaining ingredients and mix well.
- Refrigerate tuna mixture for 1 hour before forming into patties (this helps the patties stick together better).
- Form into 4 equal size patties. Spray a medium size skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Cook tuna patties over medium-low heat for about 3 minutes on each side or until both sides are golden brown.
- For Chipotle Mayo: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until smooth.
- To serve, top tuna cakes with Chipotle Mayo.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 tuna cake, 1/2 Tbsp Chipotle Mayo)
Calories: 143
Fat: 7g
Sodium: 765mg
Carbohydrates: 6g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 13g
SmartPoints: 3