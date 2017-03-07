Recipe: Strawberry Cool Whip Cookies

Get ready to fall in love with my Strawberry Cool Whip Cookies! Their perfectly bright pink color makes them just right for for a Valentine’s Day party treat at your child’s school, or just for having around at home to make those dreary February clouds seem a little brighter! These are so easy to make and totally addicting! I can never eat just one, but don’t worry, my serving size counts in three cookies! One step you don’t want to skip is chilling the dough. This stuff comes out super sticky, and 25 minutes in the fridge makes a world of difference! Looking for more Skinny Valentine’s Snacks? Try my Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes!

“I thought my oldest daughter would love to help me make these easy Strawberry Cool Whip cookies, but in her mind help was just eating them. She was so excited to have pink cookies instead of our usual chocolate chip! Each cookie was soft and airy and the best part is that a serving size is three of these delicious cookies. I can’t just have one cookie, but being able to enjoy three is awesome. I recommend putting the mixture back in the refrigerator while one batch bakes or your cookies will be mushy and hard to roll in the powder sugar. Enjoy your guilt-free cookies!” – Kelly, Resident Mom, February 2016

Strawberry Cool Whip Cookies

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 9-11 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 3 cookies

Ingredients

1 strawberry flavored cake mix, dry mix only

8 oz container Cool Whip® Lite

3 egg whites

1 cup powdered sugar*

*Only 3 Tbsp powdered sugar are calculated into the nutrition. You will have much of the 1 cup leftover after covering the dough with sugar!

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Beat together Cool Whip® Lite and egg whites.

Add cake mix and stir together. Dough will be thick and really sticky. Refrigerate dough for 20-30 minutes.

Place powdered sugar in deep mixing bowl.

Remove chilled dough from the refrigerator and using a tablespoon, spoon and drop dough into powdered sugar.

Place covered dough balls directly onto cookie sheet and press gently with thumb to flatten into a cookie shape. Make sure to leave 1/2-1 inch between each cookie on baking sheet, as dough will spread while baking in oven.

Bake cookies for 9-11 minutes. Make sure to watch cookies closely in oven and remove before cookies turn brown.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3 cookies):

Calories: 187

Fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 2g

Sugars: 19g

Sodium: 327mg

Vitamin A: 0%

Vitamin C: 0%

Calcium: 7%

Iron: 5%

WWP+: 5 points

