Congratulations! You have just found your next girls’ night dessert! This fun, festive, pink dessert takes just 15 minutes of prep time — then move it into the fridge and forget about it until you’re ready to devour it. This simple recipe will wow your guests into thinking you’ve spent hours whipping up an elaborate pie, but no one has to know it’s a no-bake!

Pro tip: For the full presentation, top off each slice with an additional dollop of whipped topping and a few fresh strawberry slices. The fruit can bleed, so add them just before serving.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Strawberries and Cream Pie

Prep time: 15 minutes + 3 hours chill time

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

¼ cup water

1 (1-ounce) package sugar-free strawberry jello

1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 (10-ounce) container fat-free whipped topping

1 cup thinly sliced fresh strawberries

1 prepared reduced-fat graham cracker crust

!Optional:*

additional sliced strawberries

additional fat-free whipped topping

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

In a glass measuring cup, heat the water in the microwave for 1 minute. Add the water and jello packet to a large mixing bowl and whisk them together until the jello is dissolved. Make sure to whisk frequently to add air into the jello so it cools faster, for about 3 minutes. Whisk the yogurt into the cooled jello until smooth. Fold in half of the whipped topping and gently stir until smooth and incorporated. Fold in the sliced strawberries and carefully pour the filling into the prepared crust. Refrigerate for 3 hours, or until firm. When ready to serve, spread the remaining half of the whipped topping over the pie and garnish with optional additional strawberry slices and dollop of whipped topping on each pie slice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 slice)

Calories: 190

Calories from fat: 35

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 156mg

Carbohydrates: 27g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 4g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1

Copyright 2015 Womanista Wellness The nutrition content of recipes on SkinnyMom.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Click here to see how Skinny Mom calculates SmartPoints.