Recipe: Skinny Pizza Wrap

An easy to make lunch for you on the go or make them for the kids’ lunches! This pizza wrap is a […]



An easy to make lunch for you on the go or make them for the kids’ lunches! This pizza wrap is a fun and easy way to change things up and keep it hassle-free!

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 1 minute
Yield: 1 wrap
Serving Size: 1 wrap

Ingredients

  • Flatout Flatbread Soft 100% Whole Wheat Wrap
  • 3 Tbsp Ragu Light Pizza Sauce
  • ½ Tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 17 slices turkey pepperoni
  • ¼ cup low moisture, part-skim, shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

  1. Spread pizza sauce on wrap.
  2. Top sauce with Italian seasoning, pepperoni slices and sprinkle with cheese.
  3. Roll wrap tightly. You can eat this cold or put it in the microwave for 1:30 minutes or until the cheese melts.

Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 wrap)
Calories: 255
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 53mg
Sodium: 1,228mg
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 9g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 26g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 7

