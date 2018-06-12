An easy to make lunch for you on the go or make them for the kids’ lunches! This pizza wrap is a fun and easy way to change things up and keep it hassle-free!
Recipe: Skinny Pizza Wrap
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 1 minute
Yield: 1 wrap
Serving Size: 1 wrap
Ingredients
- Flatout Flatbread Soft 100% Whole Wheat Wrap
- 3 Tbsp Ragu Light Pizza Sauce
- ½ Tbsp Italian seasoning
- 17 slices turkey pepperoni
- ¼ cup low moisture, part-skim, shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Spread pizza sauce on wrap.
- Top sauce with Italian seasoning, pepperoni slices and sprinkle with cheese.
- Roll wrap tightly. You can eat this cold or put it in the microwave for 1:30 minutes or until the cheese melts.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 wrap)
Calories: 255
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 53mg
Sodium: 1,228mg
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 9g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 26g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 7