An easy to make lunch for you on the go or make them for the kids’ lunches! This pizza wrap is a fun and easy way to change things up and keep it hassle-free!

Recipe: Skinny Pizza Wrap

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 1 minute

Yield: 1 wrap

Serving Size: 1 wrap

Ingredients

Flatout Flatbread Soft 100% Whole Wheat Wrap

3 Tbsp Ragu Light Pizza Sauce

½ Tbsp Italian seasoning

17 slices turkey pepperoni

¼ cup low moisture, part-skim, shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Spread pizza sauce on wrap. Top sauce with Italian seasoning, pepperoni slices and sprinkle with cheese. Roll wrap tightly. You can eat this cold or put it in the microwave for 1:30 minutes or until the cheese melts.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: (1 wrap)

Calories: 255

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 53mg

Sodium: 1,228mg

Carbohydrates: 25g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 26g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 7