Recipe: Skinny Mini Deviled Crab Cakes

This dish is a classic that has just enough of a twist to make it unique without losing that traditional crab cake flavor!

We mix it up a little with light mayo and Dijon mustard, but these guys are still crab-heavy and melt-in-your-mouth delicious! Try serving this with something light, like our Skinny Red Pepper Slaw on the side!

Skinny Mini Deviled Crab Cakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12-20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 3 crab cakes

Ingredients

¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 shallot (about 1/4 cup), finely chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 Tbsp light mayonnaise

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Old Bay® seasoning

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 lb lump crab meat

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 lemon, cut into 8 wedges

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the parsley, shallot, eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, seasoning, and cayenne pepper. Drain out any excess liquid from the crab meat and add it into the mixture. Stir. Add the Panko and gently mix until just combined. Using a 1/4 cup, form 12 even crab cake balls and place on a large plate or baking sheet. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add 6 balls of crab to the pan. Spray the tops of each. Then gently press down on each with a spatula to flatten to about 1/2″ thick. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the crab cakes are golden on the bottom. Flip and cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate and cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining crab balls. Serve the crab cakes with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3 crab cakes):

Calories: 139

Fat: 6g

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 2g

Protein: 18g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 944mg

Vitamin A: 3%

Vitamin C: 0%

Calcium: 4%

Iron: 8%

WWP+: 4 points

