Recipe: Skinny Mini Banana Pancakes

These bite-sized, good-for-you mini banana pancakes are made with whole wheat flour and ripe bananas. They’re super-easy to make and diet friendly! Serve with maple syrup and sliced bananas for a breakfast everyone will love.

Want a protein-packed pancake you can eat before or after a workout? Try our Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 15 mini pancakes
Serving size: 3 mini pancakes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • 2 bananas, very ripe
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1 egg
  • ½ tsp salt

Instructions

  1. In a medium size bowl, mix whole wheat flour, 2 tsp baking powder, and ½ tsp salt. Use a wire whisk to mix ingredients together.
  2. In a separate medium size bowl, mash bananas using a fork.
  3. Add brown sugar, egg, egg whites, and skim milk to bananas. Mix wet ingredients together using a spoon or spatula.
  4. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix using a spoon or spatula. Batter will be thick.
  5. Using a well heated pan, spray the pan with non-stick cooking spray and add small spoonfuls of batter to make each mini pancake, making sure to flip pancakes to cook both sides evenly.
  6. Serve pancakes with sugar-free maple syrup and fresh banana slices.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (3 mini pancakes):
Calories: 197
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 4g
Protein: 11g
Sugars: 14g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 7

