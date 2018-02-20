These bite-sized, good-for-you mini banana pancakes are made with whole wheat flour and ripe bananas. They’re super-easy to make and diet friendly! Serve with maple syrup and sliced bananas for a breakfast everyone will love.
Recipe: Skinny Mini Banana Pancakes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 15 mini pancakes
Serving size: 3 mini pancakes
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 2 bananas, very ripe
- 1 cup skim milk
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 2 egg whites
- 1 egg
- ½ tsp salt
Instructions
- In a medium size bowl, mix whole wheat flour, 2 tsp baking powder, and ½ tsp salt. Use a wire whisk to mix ingredients together.
- In a separate medium size bowl, mash bananas using a fork.
- Add brown sugar, egg, egg whites, and skim milk to bananas. Mix wet ingredients together using a spoon or spatula.
- Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix using a spoon or spatula. Batter will be thick.
- Using a well heated pan, spray the pan with non-stick cooking spray and add small spoonfuls of batter to make each mini pancake, making sure to flip pancakes to cook both sides evenly.
- Serve pancakes with sugar-free maple syrup and fresh banana slices.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (3 mini pancakes):
Calories: 197
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 4g
Protein: 11g
Sugars: 14g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 7
