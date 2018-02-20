These bite-sized, good-for-you mini banana pancakes are made with whole wheat flour and ripe bananas. They’re super-easy to make and diet friendly! Serve with maple syrup and sliced bananas for a breakfast everyone will love.

Recipe: Skinny Mini Banana Pancakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 15 mini pancakes

Serving size: 3 mini pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 bananas, very ripe

1 cup skim milk

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp baking powder

2 egg whites

1 egg

½ tsp salt

Instructions

In a medium size bowl, mix whole wheat flour, 2 tsp baking powder, and ½ tsp salt. Use a wire whisk to mix ingredients together. In a separate medium size bowl, mash bananas using a fork. Add brown sugar, egg, egg whites, and skim milk to bananas. Mix wet ingredients together using a spoon or spatula. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix using a spoon or spatula. Batter will be thick. Using a well heated pan, spray the pan with non-stick cooking spray and add small spoonfuls of batter to make each mini pancake, making sure to flip pancakes to cook both sides evenly. Serve pancakes with sugar-free maple syrup and fresh banana slices.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3 mini pancakes):

Calories: 197

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 4g

Protein: 11g

Sugars: 14g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 7

