Mashed potatoes are an American tradition that we all know and love. Instead of going carb crazy and feeling guilty about our indulgence, we like to replace the traditional mashed potato recipe with our Skinny Mashed Cauliflower from time to time! After trying this delicious side dish, regular mashed potatoes will no longer be worth the damage!

Recipe: Skinny Mashed Cauliflower



Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ⅔ cup

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower, trimmed

1 cup low sodium chicken (or vegetable) broth

1 cup water

¼ cup light sour cream

2-ounce ⅓ less fat cream cheese

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Cut cauliflower heads to florets. Boil on medium-high heat with chicken broth and water until VERY soft (about 10-15 minutes), stir occasionally. Drain and return to pot. Mash well (to desired level of smoothness) and stir in remaining ingredients. Put into a round 1½ quart baking dish (I used mini-casserole dishes for picture purposes), cover and bake for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (⅔ cup):

Calories: 87

Fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 5g

Sugars: 2g

Sodium: 272mg

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 2