Recipe: Skinny Hot Apple Cider

For the perfect warm drink, check out our Hot Apple Cider. This recipe has only 98 calories per serving and combines apple juice, oranges, lemons, cinnamon and more to create the perfectly spiced warm drink. Cuddle up on the couch with a glass of cider and a good book tonight!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Having a fall party? Multiply the recipe by however much you need and put it all in a slow cooker on low to keep hot while guests serve themselves.

Serve with the cooked oranges, or cut new slices to float in guests’ cups.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: heaping 6 ounces

Ingredients

8 cups 100% apple juice

1 large orange, thinly sliced

peel from 1 lemon

4 cinnamon sticks

8 allspice berries

10 whole cloves

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients in a large pot, and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 25-30 minutes.

To serve, ladle out 6 fluid ounces in each cup.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (heaping 6 ounces)

Calories: 98

Calories from fat: 0

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 8mg

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 20g

Protein: 0g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 5

3.1

Copyright 2015 Womanista WellnessThe nutrition content of recipes on SkinnyMom.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.