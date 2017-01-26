Recipe: Skinny Hot Apple Cider

For the perfect warm drink, check out our Hot Apple Cider. This recipe has only 98 calories per serving and combines apple juice, oranges, lemons, cinnamon and more to create the perfectly spiced warm drink. Cuddle up on the couch with a glass of cider and a good book tonight!
Pro tips:
- Having a fall party? Multiply the recipe by however much you need and put it all in a slow cooker on low to keep hot while guests serve themselves.
- Serve with the cooked oranges, or cut new slices to float in guests’ cups.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: heaping 6 ounces
Ingredients
8 cups 100% apple juice
1 large orange, thinly sliced
peel from 1 lemon
4 cinnamon sticks
8 allspice berries
10 whole cloves
Instructions
Combine all of the ingredients in a large pot, and bring to a boil.
Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 25-30 minutes.
To serve, ladle out 6 fluid ounces in each cup.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (heaping 6 ounces)
Calories: 98
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 8mg
Carbohydrates: 24g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 20g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 5
