Recipe: Skinny Chicken Provencal Tostadas

For these Skinny Chicken Provencal Tostadas, we used slow cooker shredded chicken, leftover Salsa Chicken, and leftovers from our Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal, so go with whatever you have on hand!

Skinny Chicken Provencal Tostadas

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 3-8 minutes

Yields: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 tostada + topping

Ingredients

2 cups [Slow Cooker Provencal Chicken|https://www.skinnymom.com/2014/01/29/slow-cooker-chicken-provencal/]

4 — 6″ La Tortilla Factory® Smart & Delicious™ Low Carb High-Fiber Tortillas

1 cup tomato salsa (your choice: hot, medium or mild)

1 cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese blend

4 cups fresh mixed salad greens

Instructions

Set oven to broil, place oven rack into top position. Keep oven door cracked

Place tortillas on a baking sheet lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray. Place sheet on top rack and broil for 2-3 minutes, or until lightly crispy (keep oven door cracked while broiling).

Reheat chicken in microwave and then evenly distribute 1/2 cup per tortilla.

Top each tortilla with 1/4 cup of tomato salsa and then 1/4 cup cheese.

Place sheet back in oven and broil for an additional 1-2 minutes or until cheese just melts.

Place each tostada over 1 cup of salad greens and enjoy!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 tostada + topping):

Calories: 271

Fat: 13g

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 10g

Protein: 22g

Sugars: 5g

Sodium: 1271mg

Vitamin A: 9%

Vitamin C: 23%

Calcium: 25%

Iron: 10%

WWP+: 7 points

3.1

