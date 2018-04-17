This traditional Latin dish, usually served over rice, is bursting with flavor! Our Skinny Beef Picadillo is so simple to make and is ready to go in under 30 minutes. The onions, peppers and ground beef make a hearty meal that will satisfy your hunger long past dinner time. If rice isn’t your thing, try the filling on a whole-wheat wrap!

Recipe: Skinny Beef Picadillo



Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ cup onions, diced

2 tablespoon minced garlic

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 pound extra lean ground sirloin

¼ cup stuffed pimento olives

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté onions, garlic, green and red peppers in extra virgin olive oil for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add ground beef and olives to skillet to brown. Season mixture with salt, garlic powder, red pepper, cumin, crushed red pepper and black pepper. After meat has browned and is no longer pink, add tomato sauce and stir to cover and mix well. Allow to simmer for 2-3 minutes before serving. Serve over (optional) brown rice or with whole wheat tortillas.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 220

Calories from fat: 51

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 60mg

Sodium: 348mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 4g

Protein: 25g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 5