Not even delivery can beat this crispy, wholesome pizza crust loaded up with colorful roasted vegetables and chunks of creamy ricotta cheese.
Tip: If you bake directly on the oven rack, place a baking rack underneath it to catch any melted cheese that could get stuck on on the bottom of your oven.
Recipe: Roasted Veggie and Ricotta Pizza
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: ¼ of pizza
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 cup zucchini, thinly sliced in half moons
- 1 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup yellow corn (canned or frozen)
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- 1 (12-inch) Boboli 100% Whole Wheat Thin Pizza Crust
- ⅓ cup low-sugar pizza sauce
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ⅓ cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- 1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped (8-10 leaves)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with foil, and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, toss together the oil and vegetables.
- Season with the salt and pepper, and spread onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until soft.
- When the vegetables are soft, spread the pasta sauce evenly over the crust, leaving a ½-inch crust. Sprinkle the Italian seasoning evenly over the sauce.
- Spread the cooked vegetables over the sauce, then dollop the ricotta cheese over the vegetables.
- Spread the mozzarella cheese over the whole pizza, and then evenly sprinkle the red pepper flakes, and fresh chopped basil over the top.
- Bake on an ungreased baking sheet, or directly on the oven rack for 8-10 minutes, until the cheese is melted.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size (¼ of pizza):
Calories: 374
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 7g
Carbohydrates: 48g
Sodium: 623mg
Cholesterol: 22mg
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 10g
Protein: 19g
Smart Points: 11