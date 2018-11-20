Not even delivery can beat this crispy, wholesome pizza crust loaded up with colorful roasted vegetables and chunks of creamy ricotta cheese.

Tip: If you bake directly on the oven rack, place a baking rack underneath it to catch any melted cheese that could get stuck on on the bottom of your oven.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Roasted Veggie and Ricotta Pizza



Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving Size: ¼ of pizza

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 cup zucchini, thinly sliced in half moons

1 cup red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup yellow corn (canned or frozen)

⅛ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1 (12-inch) Boboli 100% Whole Wheat Thin Pizza Crust

⅓ cup low-sugar pizza sauce

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

⅓ cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped (8-10 leaves)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with foil, and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, toss together the oil and vegetables. Season with the salt and pepper, and spread onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until soft. When the vegetables are soft, spread the pasta sauce evenly over the crust, leaving a ½-inch crust. Sprinkle the Italian seasoning evenly over the sauce. Spread the cooked vegetables over the sauce, then dollop the ricotta cheese over the vegetables. Spread the mozzarella cheese over the whole pizza, and then evenly sprinkle the red pepper flakes, and fresh chopped basil over the top. Bake on an ungreased baking sheet, or directly on the oven rack for 8-10 minutes, until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size (¼ of pizza):

Calories: 374

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 48g

Sodium: 623mg

Cholesterol: 22mg

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 10g

Protein: 19g

Smart Points: 11