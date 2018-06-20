We know you will enjoy these Pork Tacos! The pork is seasoned to perfection and the cabbage on top gives them the perfect crunch that your entire family will love!

Recipe: Pork Tacos

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 – 8 hours

Yield: 4 servings

Serving Size: 2 tacos

Ingredients

½ cup water

1½ pound pork tenderloin

1 (15-ounce) jar tomato salsa (your choice: hot, medium or mild)

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon jalapeño peppers

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 package La Tortilla Factory® Smart & Delicious™ Low-Carb, High Fiber Whole Wheat Tortillas, Original Size

2 cups purple cabbage, shredded

1 medium tomato, diced

½ cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese

*Optional Toppings:

reduced-fat sour cream

avocado slices

lime wedges

*Optional ingredients are not included in the nutritional calculations.

Instructions

Place water and the pork tenderloin in a slow cooker. In a medium size bowl, mix tomato salsa, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, jalapeño peppers, cayenne pepper, salt and garlic and pour over pork tenderloin. Cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 5 hours. Remove pork tenderloin from slow cooker and shred using a fork, pull against the grain of the meat. Return shredded pork tenderloin to slow cooker and cook for an additional 15 minutes. Serve ½ cup pork on warm tortillas with shredded lettuce, 2 tablespoons tomatoes, 1 tablespoon cheese on each tortilla.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: (2 tacos)

Calories: 417

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 123g

Sodium: 2150mg

Carbohydrates: 34g

Fiber: 16g

Sugar: 10g

Protein: 51g

SmartPoints: 10