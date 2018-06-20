Healthy Living

Recipe: Pork Tacos

We know you will enjoy these Pork Tacos! The pork is seasoned to perfection and the cabbage on top […]

By

We know you will enjoy these Pork Tacos! The pork is seasoned to perfection and the cabbage on top gives them the perfect crunch that your entire family will love!

Recipe: Pork Tacos

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 5 – 8 hours
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 2 tacos

Ingredients

  • ½ cup water
  • 1½ pound pork tenderloin
  • 1 (15-ounce) jar tomato salsa (your choice: hot, medium or mild)
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon jalapeño peppers
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 package La Tortilla Factory® Smart & Delicious™ Low-Carb, High Fiber Whole Wheat Tortillas, Original Size
  • 2 cups purple cabbage, shredded
  • 1 medium tomato, diced
  • ½ cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese

*Optional Toppings:

  • reduced-fat sour cream
  • avocado slices
  • lime wedges

*Optional ingredients are not included in the nutritional calculations.

Instructions

  1. Place water and the pork tenderloin in a slow cooker.
  2. In a medium size bowl, mix tomato salsa, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, jalapeño peppers, cayenne pepper, salt and garlic and pour over pork tenderloin.
  3. Cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 5 hours.
  4. Remove pork tenderloin from slow cooker and shred using a fork, pull against the grain of the meat.
  5. Return shredded pork tenderloin to slow cooker and cook for an additional 15 minutes.
  6. Serve ½ cup pork on warm tortillas with shredded lettuce, 2 tablespoons tomatoes, 1 tablespoon cheese on each tortilla.

Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (2 tacos)
Calories: 417
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 123g
Sodium: 2150mg
Carbohydrates: 34g
Fiber: 16g
Sugar: 10g
Protein: 51g
SmartPoints: 10

Tagged:

Related Posts