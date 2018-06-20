We know you will enjoy these Pork Tacos! The pork is seasoned to perfection and the cabbage on top gives them the perfect crunch that your entire family will love!
Recipe: Pork Tacos
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 5 – 8 hours
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 2 tacos
Ingredients
- ½ cup water
- 1½ pound pork tenderloin
- 1 (15-ounce) jar tomato salsa (your choice: hot, medium or mild)
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon jalapeño peppers
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 package La Tortilla Factory® Smart & Delicious™ Low-Carb, High Fiber Whole Wheat Tortillas, Original Size
- 2 cups purple cabbage, shredded
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- ½ cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese
*Optional Toppings:
- reduced-fat sour cream
- avocado slices
- lime wedges
*Optional ingredients are not included in the nutritional calculations.
Instructions
- Place water and the pork tenderloin in a slow cooker.
- In a medium size bowl, mix tomato salsa, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, jalapeño peppers, cayenne pepper, salt and garlic and pour over pork tenderloin.
- Cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 5 hours.
- Remove pork tenderloin from slow cooker and shred using a fork, pull against the grain of the meat.
- Return shredded pork tenderloin to slow cooker and cook for an additional 15 minutes.
- Serve ½ cup pork on warm tortillas with shredded lettuce, 2 tablespoons tomatoes, 1 tablespoon cheese on each tortilla.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (2 tacos)
Calories: 417
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 123g
Sodium: 2150mg
Carbohydrates: 34g
Fiber: 16g
Sugar: 10g
Protein: 51g
SmartPoints: 10