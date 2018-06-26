Make your heart happy with this lean, nutrient- and omega 3-packed meal. Salmon is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, and the pistachios pack tons of nutrients and protein. The sweet and spicy glaze flavorfully blends with the delicate salmon and the savory, crunchy pistachio crust. To kick this dish up a flavor notch, add the cilantro lime rice! Gone are the days of boiling white rice as a side dish. This brown rice, mixed with the cooling cilantro and zesty lime juice, adds just the right amount of zing to your plate. Step up your salmon game with this surefire way to impress your family.

Recipe: Pistachio Crusted Salmon with Cilantro Lime Rice

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Per Serving: 1 salmon fillet, 1 cup rice

Ingredients

3 tablespoons sugar-free maple syrup

2 teaspoons sriracha hot sauce

¼ cup shelled pistachios

¼ cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon brown sugar

4 (6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets

1½ cups brown rice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro (about 5 stems)

1 tablespoon lime juice (1 fresh lime)

kosher salt

black pepper

extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Prepare the Glaze: Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat it with nonstick cooking spray then set aside. In a small bowl, stir the maple syrup and sriracha hot sauce together and set aside. Wash and pat dry the cilantro and lime to use for the rice. Make the Pistachio Coating: Pulse the pistachios in a food processor for 30 seconds until broken up. Add 1 tsp olive oil, panko bread crumbs, and brown sugar. Pulse 3 to 4 more times until the mixture is crumbly and holds together. (Alternate: chop pistachios very fine and mix the remaining coating ingredients together with chopped pistachios in a small bowl). Glaze the Salmon: Place the salmon on the baking sheet, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Spoon the set aside syrup and sriracha glaze evenly over the salmon fillets. Bake the Salmon: Lightly press the pistachio crumb topping evenly over each fillet with the back of a spoon. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the thickest part of the fish is done. Note that cooking time may vary depending on how thick each fillet is cut. Make the Cilantro Lime Rice: Combine rice with 3 cups of water. Boil, reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 20-25 minutes until water is gone. Chop the cilantro leaves, and add them to the cooked rice with the juice from half the lime, ½ tablespoon olive oil and salt. Fold together to combine. Divide the rice and salmon between 4 plates. Cut the remaining half of lime in wedges, and squeeze over the fish as desired.

Nutrition Information

Serving size: (1 salmon fillet & 1 cup rice)

Calories: 404

Fat: 12g

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 30g