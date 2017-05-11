For an easy and satisfying after-dinner dessert, this Lemon Mousse Pie is just the recipe you need. Everyone will want seconds of this light and airy, delicious, no-fuss treat! The pudding and whipped topping combine for a mousse-like base that you’ll look forward to with every bite. The best part about this dessert, aside from the fact that it’s low in calories, fat and sugar? You don’t need an oven!
Pro tip: Make this dessert a day ahead of time to save on prep time. It keeps well in the refrigerator, so you won’t have to worry about a change in quality or taste!
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Lemon Mousse Pie
Prep time: 20 minutes + 3 hours chill time
Cook time: None
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 slice
Ingredients
1 (1-ounce) packet sugar-free, lemon instant pudding mix
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
4 ounces fat-free cream cheese
⅔ cup nonfat, plain Greek yogurt
½ teaspoon lemon zest
juice from ½ lemon (about 1 tablespoon)
1 (8-ounce) container fat-free whipped topping
1 prepared reduced-fat graham cracker crust
!Optional*:
additional lemon slices
additional lemon zest
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.
Instructions
Make the pudding by blending together the lemon pudding mix with the almond milk in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment (or in a handheld mixer) and refrigerate until firm, about 15 minutes.
When the pudding is ready, beat the cream cheese by itself in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment (or in a large bowl with a handheld mixer) until smooth.
Next, add the prepared pudding, yogurt, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Beat them together on low speed until smooth and combined.
Using a rubber spatula, fold in half of the whipped topping into the pudding mixture and pour this filling into the prepared crust.
Spread the remaining half of whipped topping over the pie and refrigerate for 3 hours, or until firm.
Garnish with optional thinly sliced lemon and zest.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 slice)
Calories: 203
Calories from fat: 37
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 1mg
Sodium: 349mg
Carbohydrates: 29g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 11g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1
Copyright 2015 Womanista WellnessThe nutrition content of recipes on SkinnyMom.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.