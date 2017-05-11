For an easy and satisfying after-dinner dessert, this Lemon Mousse Pie is just the recipe you need. Everyone will want seconds of this light and airy, delicious, no-fuss treat! The pudding and whipped topping combine for a mousse-like base that you’ll look forward to with every bite. The best part about this dessert, aside from the fact that it’s low in calories, fat and sugar? You don’t need an oven!

Pro tip: Make this dessert a day ahead of time to save on prep time. It keeps well in the refrigerator, so you won’t have to worry about a change in quality or taste!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Lemon Mousse Pie

Prep time: 20 minutes + 3 hours chill time

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

1 (1-ounce) packet sugar-free, lemon instant pudding mix

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

4 ounces fat-free cream cheese

⅔ cup nonfat, plain Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon lemon zest

juice from ½ lemon (about 1 tablespoon)

1 (8-ounce) container fat-free whipped topping

1 prepared reduced-fat graham cracker crust

!Optional*:

additional lemon slices

additional lemon zest

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

Make the pudding by blending together the lemon pudding mix with the almond milk in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment (or in a handheld mixer) and refrigerate until firm, about 15 minutes.

When the pudding is ready, beat the cream cheese by itself in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment (or in a large bowl with a handheld mixer) until smooth.

Next, add the prepared pudding, yogurt, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Beat them together on low speed until smooth and combined.

Using a rubber spatula, fold in half of the whipped topping into the pudding mixture and pour this filling into the prepared crust.

Spread the remaining half of whipped topping over the pie and refrigerate for 3 hours, or until firm.

Garnish with optional thinly sliced lemon and zest.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 slice)

Calories: 203

Calories from fat: 37

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 349mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 8

3.1

Copyright 2015 Womanista WellnessThe nutrition content of recipes on SkinnyMom.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Click here to see how Skinny Mom calculates SmartPoints.