If you like seafood and try to incorporate it into your diet at least once a week, then you will love our simple and healthy Lemon and Dill Poached Salmon with Asparagus recipe! The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. We used wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. This recipe is a win, coming in at just 261 calories for salmon, asparagus and sauce and a whooping 39g of protein!

Recipe: Lemon and Dill Poached Salmon with Asparagus

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15-18 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 fillet and ¼ of the asparagus

Ingredients

Four (6-ounce) salmon fillets, (skin on or off)

1 lemon

¼ cup fresh dill, minced

1 pound asparagus, woody ends trimmed

Sauce:

2 tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons light sour cream

1 teaspoon fresh dill, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Place the salmon on the baking sheet and season all the fillets with salt and pepper, to taste. Zest the lemon, reserve it, and cut 4 slices off of one end of the lemon. Reserve 1 tablespoon of dill, then spread the rest of it over the tops of each fillet, and place a lemon slice on each. Pour enough water on the bottom of the sheet tray to cover the salmon about ½ of a centimeter. Lay the asparagus around the salmon fillets and season it with salt and pepper. Squeeze the remaining half of lemon over the salmon and asparagus and sprinkle about ½ tablespoon of the zest over it all. (Keep the lemon). Bake for 15-18 minutes. The water will gently poach the salmon in the oven, ensuring that the fish doesn’t dry out while cooking. While the salmon is cooking, make the creamy dill sauce: In a small mixing bowl, combine all of the sauce ingredients together and serve with the finished salmon and asparagus. (Use the remaining lemon half that was already squeezed). If the salmon is skin-on, gently insert a fish turner or straight spatula between the skin and the flesh, and easy slide the flesh away from the skin. The skin will stay on the sheet tray.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 fillet and ¼ of the asparagus)

Calories: 261

Calories from fat: 80

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 84mg

Sodium: 139mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 39g

SmartPoints: 4