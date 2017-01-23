Recipe: Green Smoothie Bowl

Y’all, I cannot get ENOUGH of this Green Smoothie Bowl from Sally’s Baking Addiction. First of all, if you haven’t jumped on the smoothie bowl bandwagon yet, now is the time. Second, this particular smoothie bowl is perfect for inhaling just after a workout or a run. It feels more filling than a smoothie because you can spoon it into your mouth and sink your teeth into the toppings.

But the real reason I love this smoothie bowl is because it’s so healthy, delicious and beautiful! Perfect for getting ALL the Instagram likes. Don’t let the two cups of spinach scare you off! This smoothie bowl couldn’t taste any less like a salad. The frozen banana masks the spinach and gives you a really thick texture, while the Greek yogurt adds an extra creamy factor. Add your favorite toppings to completely customize this work of edible art!

GREEN SMOOTHIE BOWL

Ingredients:

1-2 cups spinach (I always add 2)

1 frozen banana (peel, slice, and freeze)1

½ cup frozen pineapple1

½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt (or plain– I use non-fat)

½ cup coconut water (I used pineapple flavored)2

assorted toppings: fruit, granola, seeds, nuts, etc

Instructions:

Make sure you have a strong, powerful blender that will blend up the frozen fruit. I like this Ninja or this Vitamix. Add all of the ingredients to the blender in the order listed. Blend on high for at least 2 minutes or until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the blender as needed. The smoothie will be very thick. Pour into a bowl and add toppings. Store any leftover smoothie covered in the refrigerator for up to 8-10 hours.

Additional Notes:

Frozen fruit is key to the smoothie’s super thick texture. You can use 1 cup frozen mango instead of the banana or ½ cup frozen mango instead of the frozen pineapple. Just as tasty! I use a pineapple flavor coconut water. Any kind works. Milk can be substituted for the coconut water. Sometimes I use unsweetened vanilla almond milk instead. Any milk works.

