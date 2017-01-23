Recipe: Enchilada Lasagna

When I came across this Enchilada Lasagna recipe from The Picky Eater, I knew I had to try it, but I also had to wonder: Is it possible to combine Mexican cuisine with Italian? The answer? YES! This delectable skinny supper is easy to make (way easier than regular lasagna) and even my 5-year-old wanted seconds! That’s a win-win in my book. Plus, this recipe allowed me to sneak in a few veggies without him noticing… a huge victory!

ENCHILADA LASAGNA

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients:

½ red onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup to 1 cup frozen corn

3 cloves garlic

1 can refried black beans

taco seasoning to taste

1-1½ cups frozen spinach

1-1½ cups pace picante salsa

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

8-10 corn tortillas, cut into quarters

⅓ cup shredded cheddar cheese or Mexican blend cheese

A few jumbo black olives, sliced

1 Roma tomato, diced

Instructions:

Saute the red onion, red pepper, corn, and garlic over medium heat until the onions are translucent. Heat up the beans, and add a couple teaspoons of taco seasoning until the beans are as spicy as you like. Meanwhile, add a couple teaspoons of taco seasoning to the veggies, and add in the spinach. Start assembling your “lasagna”! In an 8×8 baking dish (or larger depending on how many people you’re making this for) – start with a layer of the tomato sauce, ⅓ of the salsa, and a layer of the corn tortillas. Top the corn tortillas with ½ the refried beans, ½ of the veggie mixture, and a drizzle of the tomato sauce and salsa. More layering: Top with the corn tortillas, the remaining ½ of the refried beans, and the remaining ½ of the veggie mixture, a drizzle of the tomato sauce and salsa. Then top with the corn tortillas again, and the rest of the tomato sauce and salsa. Top that with the cheese, olives and tomatoes, and it’s ready to go into the oven! Bake at 350º F until the cheese is bubbly and melted, 15-20 minutes.

Calories: 272 | Fat: 5.5g | Carbs: 45.9g | Fiber: 11.2g | Sugar: 9.3g | Protein: 11g

The brains (and beauty) behind The Picky Eater blog, Anjali Shah, doubles as a health and wellness coach! Check out her website here.