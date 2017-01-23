These banana pudding cupcakes make dessert simple! Start with a yellow cake mix and swap the oil for applesauce (to take down the fat) for the perfect base for these adorable cakes. You’ll get the scrumptious and sweet tastes of banana pudding with every bite thanks to baking some of the pudding into the cake, and your taste buds will love the banana pudding frosting! Top off these cupcakes with vanilla wafers and you’ll have a low-calorie, low-fat, show-stopping dessert in no time at all.

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cupcakes

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 24 servings

Serving size: 1 cupcake

Ingredients

1 box yellow cake mix

1 cup water

⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce

3 eggs

1 (3.5-ounce) packet banana instant pudding

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 (10-ounce) container fat-free whipped topping

24 reduced-fat mini vanilla wafers

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and line 2 muffin tins with cupcake liners.

With an electric mixer (or the whisk attachment on a stand mixer), on low speed beat together the cake mix, water, applesauce, eggs, and half the box of banana pudding for 2 minutes, or until smooth and incorporated.

Fill each liner about ⅔ of the way full. Bake for 18-20 minutes, then allow to cool.

While cooling, make the frosting: In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment (or a handheld mixer), blend together the remaining banana pudding mix with the almond milk. Refrigerate until firm, about 15 minutes.

Next, fold the whipped topping into the prepared pudding mixture until incorporated.

Place the frosting in a gallon-size resealable bag and cut off a corner. Evenly pipe the frosting onto each cupcake, then garnish each cupcake with 1 mini vanilla wafer.