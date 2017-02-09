Recipe: Baked Macaroni and Cheese Muffins

This recipe adds a few twists to a traditional family favorite. Baking them allows for a new (and less messy!) eating experience and simple healthy swaps like Fiber One® cereal and lean ground turkey allow for added nutritional value. If you’re feeling creative, sneak in some extra veggies like sliced cherry tomatoes or asparagus; your kids will never know!
Baked Macaroni and Cheese Muffins
Ingredients
- 2 cups uncooked whole wheat elbow macaroni
- ½ lb lean ground turkey
- 1 Tbsp light butter
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1½ cups reduced-fat, shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1½ cups low moisture, part-skim, shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 1½ cups Original Fiber One® Cereal
- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a food processor, crush Fiber One® cereal into a breadcrumb like consistency. Using ½ of the breadcrumb mixture, lightly dust the inside bottom of each muffin tin with breadcrumbs.
- Add 1 tsp of extra virgin olive oil and 1/2 tsp salt to the remaining Fiber One® breadcrumbs and set aside.
- In a medium skillet, heat 1 Tsp of extra virgin olive oil over medium-high heat.
- Add the ground turkey, ½ tsp salt, and ½ tsp pepper.
- Cook, stirring frequently, until cooked through, about 5 to 8 minutes.
- Set aside and cover to keep warm.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
- Add the whole wheat macaroni and cook for about 8 minutes, it should still be a little bit firm.
- Remove from the heat, drain and return to the pan; stir in the butter and egg until pasta is evenly coated.
- Add lean ground turkey to whole wheat pasta.
- reserve ½ cup of sharp cheddar cheese and stir the remaining cheddar cheese, milk and mozzarella cheese into the pasta.
- Spoon into the prepared muffin tin until each muffin is ¾ way full.
- Sprinkle muffin tops with the reserved cheese and the remaining Fiber One® breadcrumb mixture.
- Bake for 30 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown.
- Allow the muffins to cool for a few minutes before removing from the pan — this will allow the cheese to set and they will hold their muffin shape.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 218
Fat: 10g
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 3g
Protein: 13g
The nutrition content of recipes on womanista.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian Jessica Penner of Smart Nutrition.
