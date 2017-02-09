Recipe: Baked Macaroni and Cheese Muffins

This recipe adds a few twists to a traditional family favorite. Baking them allows for a new (and less messy!) eating experience and simple healthy swaps like Fiber One® cereal and lean ground turkey allow for added nutritional value. If you’re feeling creative, sneak in some extra veggies like sliced cherry tomatoes or asparagus; your kids will never know!

Baked Macaroni and Cheese Muffins

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 cups uncooked whole wheat elbow macaroni

½ lb lean ground turkey

1 Tbsp light butter

1 egg, beaten

1 cup skim milk

1½ cups reduced-fat, shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1½ cups low moisture, part-skim, shredded Mozzarella cheese

1½ cups Original Fiber One® Cereal

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a food processor, crush Fiber One® cereal into a breadcrumb like consistency. Using ½ of the breadcrumb mixture, lightly dust the inside bottom of each muffin tin with breadcrumbs. Add 1 tsp of extra virgin olive oil and 1/2 tsp salt to the remaining Fiber One® breadcrumbs and set aside. In a medium skillet, heat 1 Tsp of extra virgin olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the ground turkey, ½ tsp salt, and ½ tsp pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until cooked through, about 5 to 8 minutes. Set aside and cover to keep warm. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the whole wheat macaroni and cook for about 8 minutes, it should still be a little bit firm. Remove from the heat, drain and return to the pan; stir in the butter and egg until pasta is evenly coated. Add lean ground turkey to whole wheat pasta. reserve ½ cup of sharp cheddar cheese and stir the remaining cheddar cheese, milk and mozzarella cheese into the pasta. Spoon into the prepared muffin tin until each muffin is ¾ way full. Sprinkle muffin tops with the reserved cheese and the remaining Fiber One® breadcrumb mixture. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown. Allow the muffins to cool for a few minutes before removing from the pan — this will allow the cheese to set and they will hold their muffin shape.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 218

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 13g

The nutrition content of recipes on womanista.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian Jessica Penner of Smart Nutrition.

Related:

Recipe: 4-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream

5 Easy Make-Ahead Lunches to Boost Your Weight Loss This Week

Here’s What Your Grocery List Should Look Like If You Want to Lose Weight