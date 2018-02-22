If you’re looking to go all-natural with your diet but still crave sweet things once in a while (okay, all the time), then you came to the right place! Our Strawberry Banana Ice Cream is made from natural ingredients, and can be altered to your liking. What’s even better is that it doesn’t contain the harmful ingredients many desserts have, and it’s quick and easy to make with only four ingredients!

Recipe: 4-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream

Prep time: 5 minutes + 3 hour freeze time

Cook time: None

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 bananas, sliced and frozen

½ cup strawberries, frozen

2 tablespoons heavy cream

½ teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

Place all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. The consistency should be like soft serve ice cream. Transfer to a freezer-safe container large enough to hold 2 cups, and freeze for at least 3 hours. Scoop with an ice cream scoop and serve cold.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 168

Calories from fat: 53

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 21mg

Sodium: 7mg

Carbohydrates: 30g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 16g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 8

