Cutting One Thing From Her Diet Cured This Beauty Pageant Contestant’s Crippling Acne

Like many teenage girls (and boys), Rachel Crawley was bullied for her severe acne. She stopped going out with friends and grew her hair out in an attempt to cover up her face.

When she was 18, she even turned down an opportunity to compete in a beauty pageant because she was too ashamed of her acne. Fast forward a few years and the now-22-year-old is a finalist in U.K.’s Miss Preston beauty pageant and overcoming her self confidence issues in the most amazing way.

Now, she’s documenting her skincare woes on Instagram with dramatic before-and-afters as her acne begins to clear up.

So how did she start seeing an improvement in her acne? With a diet overhaul. While experimenting with different foods, Crawley discovered that by eliminating sugar her skin saw an immediate improvement.

While sugar was the main culprit of her acne, she also discovered that cutting carbs made a difference too — even the “good” carbs like brown rice.

“Only for about 3 days I have stopped eating these foods and upped my fat intake (healthy fats) and guess what? No new breakouts!” she wrote on one Instagram post.

She now eats a vegan diet, which means lots and lots of veggies. Luckily, she can still find ways to indulge without sugar; take her raw cacao and peanut butter bites, for example.

A post shared by Rachel Crawley ☾❂ ॐ (@asprinkleofhealthandbeauty) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:01am PST

“Once you cut out the sugar,” she says, “your taste buds will change and your cravings will stop.”

