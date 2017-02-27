Pregnant Woman Claps Back at Haters Saying Her Baby Bump Is Too Small

Bodybuilder Daegan Coyne gave birth to a baby girl last year, but before she did, she shared photos of her baby bump and her pregnancy journey on her Instagram account.

Since Coyne is so fit, her bump was smaller than many women’s, but as we’ve seen with other fit moms on Instagram, that’s hardly cause for concern. However, several people felt the need to comment on the size of Coyne’s bump, prompting the fitness enthusiast to issue a response to the naysayers.

“I have had pregnant friends called out for being “too big”, others “far too muscly” and myself, the “you’re way too small,”” she wrote in a post last July. “Given I am yet to see one lady carry their pregnancy shape and size the same as another, I believe it’s safe to assume peeps that there is no “one size fits all” pregnancy.”

“I know heaps of the comments aren’t meant to be hurtful or upsetting by any means, but we all have enough to worry about being a new mum (omg scary) let alone whether you are the size you are ‘expected’ to be,” she continued. “PS. I don’t think anyone even knows what this size is. I’ve been told one day I am carrying really high and the next ‘wow you are carrying so low’ haha.”

Coyne concluded by assuring her followers that her baby was above average size for 30 weeks, but she was “just good at hiding [her baby].”

Is Coyne’s bump really cause for worry? Not according to an expert.

“Just like babies, baby bumps can vary tremendously between pregnant women,” women’s health expert Jennifer Wider, M.D., told SELF. “The size of the baby bump depends on so many different factors including a woman’s shape, bone structure, muscle tone, maternal weight gain, and genetics, among others.”

Coyne has since given birth, and her little girl, Harlyn, is looking happy and healthy.

