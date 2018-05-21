Playlist: Girl’s Night Out

The sitter is on her way, your outfit is picked out and the first skinny cocktail has been poured. It’s ladies night! Pump this playlist and have a great evening with your closest girlfriends.
The Wire – Hiam
Chandelier – Sia
Bennie and the Jets – Elton John
Here’s To Never Growing Up – Avril Lavigne
You’re So Vain – Carly Simon
Come on Eileen – Dexys Midnnight Runners
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me – Billy Joel
My Friend Has a Swimming Pool – Mausi
Wild, Wild Love – Pitbull and G.R.L.
Can’t Remember to Forget You – Shakira and Rhianna
Ladies Night – Atomic Kitten
Just Dance – Lady Gaga