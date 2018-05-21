Playlist: Girl’s Night Out

The sitter is on her way, your outfit is picked out and the first skinny cocktail has been poured. It’s ladies night! Pump this playlist and have a great evening with your closest girlfriends.

The Wire – Hiam

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chandelier – Sia

Bennie and the Jets – Elton John

Here’s To Never Growing Up – Avril Lavigne

You’re So Vain – Carly Simon

Come on Eileen – Dexys Midnnight Runners

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me – Billy Joel

My Friend Has a Swimming Pool – Mausi

Wild, Wild Love – Pitbull and G.R.L.

Can’t Remember to Forget You – Shakira and Rhianna

Ladies Night – Atomic Kitten

Just Dance – Lady Gaga