Peta Murgatroyd seems to be dancing through her third trimester of pregnancy.

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a sexy snap of her posing in lingerie.

“Bump watch!! #babychmerkovskiy will be here in no time!” she captioned the stunning photo.

She looked effortlessly glamorous in a simple topknot, bold lip, and lacy bralette.

She and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first baby.