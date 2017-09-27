Personal Trainer Shares Honest ‘Butt Dimples’ Photo

One personal trainer is sharing a photo she would normally delete in order to make a statement about women’s bodies.

Australian trainer Madalin Giorgetta wows her 400K Instagram followers daily with impressive, skin-baring photos of her sculpted bod.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recently, Giorgetta shared a photo she initially cringed at when she saw for the first time. It was a picture of her in a bikini sitting on the edge of the pool with a giant coconut. In it, her “butt dimples” were clearly visible, which at first was reason enough to delete it.

“When my sister originally took this photo of me I saw it and was like ‘eww gross delete delete,’” Giorgetta wrote.

“I shared another similar more flattering picture on my Instagram (sans butt dimples) and never thought I would ever share the original photo.”

But she forgot to delete it, and then after a while came across it again and realized how much good it could it do. She sent it in to Women’s Health and Fitness Magazine with a slew of other more polished booty pics — and surprise, it made the cut.

“Now that I see it in print, I’m extremely proud and so happy I made the decision to publish a photo of myself that shows me for me. No editing, no booty pose, just me, a giant coconut and my goofy grin.”

Giorgetta used the opportunity to empower other women who unfairly compare themselves to posed or edited photos on Instagram or otherwise in the media.

“Always remember that the images you see are carefully selected, filtered, angled and lit to display people in the best possible light,” she told Mirror. “Don’t let someone’s perfect selfie dictate your confidence – most people don’t actually look how they do on Instagram.”