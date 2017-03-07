Patti Stanger Says the Weight Flew Off After Cutting Sugar, Fruit, Processed Food

Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger showed off a sexy, slim body in August on Instagram after making major changes to her diet.

The 55-year-old TV star wrote in the caption that for two months she cut out all processed foods and sugars—including fruit—and that the weight flew off. While Stanger looks positively stunning, Women’s Health asked a dietician if cutting out natural sources of sugar (like fruit) is necessarily a good idea, and she said not so much.

A photo posted by Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) on Dec 5, 2016 at 8:18pm PST

It’s true that cutting added sugar from our diets is a smart thing to do when trying to lose weight, but there’s also a difference between added sugars and naturally occurring sugars.

“We need glucose in our bodies because that’s the body’s preferred fuel,” Keri Gans, R.D., said. “You’re not going to get that preferred fuel just by eating lean protein and healthy fats.”

So no, don’t feel guilty about eating that apple with lunch or using a banana in your protein smoothie.

Stanger’s other weight loss method, cutting processed food, is also another great way to lose weight. Just ask Blake Lively!

