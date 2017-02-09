One Woman Is Getting Brutally Honest About Weight Loss and Plastic Surgery

One woman has some choice words for her critics. After having weight loss surgery (vertical sleeve gastrectomy, to be more specific) in 2013, Lauren Dayton underwent a dramatic weight loss transformation.

A common occurrence with any extreme weight loss is the loose skin that sticks around after your body has gotten rid of the excess fat cells. To deal with that loose skin, in 2016 Dayton decided to undergo plastic surgery — a breast lift with breast implants, an arm lift and a lower body lift.

Dayton shared a vulnerable image of her body pre-weight loss surgery, pre-plastic surgery, and post-plastic surgery. In the caption, she told weight loss surgery critics that she is proud of her choices, transformation and hard work along the way.

“This is definitely the most vulnerable post I have ever made. The middle picture is something I have never shared before and was taken the day before my plastic surgery,” Dayton wrote.

“You don’t agree with weight loss surgery and think I cheated? That’s cool- I disagree,” she continued. “You don’t agree with plastic surgery? That’s fine, but I worked too hard to be a 31 year old living in a 90 year old looking body. You think I should have never been fat in the first place and saved myself a lot of money? Hey, thanks for the hot tip!! Regardless of what anyone else thinks, I’m so proud of my transformation and all of the hard work that I continue to put in, every day, to keep improving.”

We love this woman’s refreshing attitude toward self love and confidence. What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.

