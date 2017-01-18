One Mom Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months After Doing This for the First Time

(Photo: Image via Women’s Health)

Growing up, Becky Huff never had a problem with unwanted weight gain. But toward the end of college, she began putting on weight. When she graduated and started her career, the number on the scale kept creeping up. Over the course of eight years, she put on 40 pounds.

After having a baby and becoming a stay-at-home mom, she discovered Burn Boot Camp thanks to the moms in her playgroup. With the help of their encouragement and a Groupon, Becky attended her first class.

In the past, Becky had joined various gyms, tried different workout classes, and bought exercise DVDs, but nothing ever stuck. After learning about the Groupon deal, she thought, “Enough is enough, I’m sick of being uncomfortable in my own skin.”

(Photo: Photo via Women’s Health)

Even though it was 45 minutes of hardcore HIIT workouts, when the trainer asked if she’d be back tomorrow, she said “Of course!” and committed to five days of 5:30 a.m. Burn Boot Camp every week.

After a month of going to Burn Boot Camp five days a week, Becky wasn’t seeing the results she thought she would. But at that point, she also hadn’t thought much about her eating habits. She made the switch to eating whole foods and never looked back. Check out a sample of the meal plan she created:

Breakfast: Oatmeal. “Another one of my go-to breakfasts is an egg casserole made with whole eggs and egg whites, plus potatoes, veggies, and ground turkey,” she told Women’s Health.

Lunch/Dinner: Chicken breast, sweet potatoes, broccoli, spinach salad with chicken, egg whites

After planning her meals for the week every Sunday, Becky says that within three months she lost 30 pounds.

(Photo: Photo via Women’s Health)

Becky has since upped her diet and fitness game even more, but says her number one tip for other moms trying to lose the weight is to remember why you’re doing it.

“I stayed motivated by thinking about why I wanted to lose weight instead of just deciding that I needed to do it. I focused how I wanted to be an active mom and play with my kids. So when losing weight started getting tough, I could remind myself what I was working for.”

(Photo: Image via Women’s Health)

