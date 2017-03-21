One Model Shows off Her Belly Rolls to Prove ‘There’s No Perfect Body’

One model is proving that you don’t have to be “skinny” to be fit. Candice Huffine posted a photo of her belly rolls alongside an inspirational quote to make a point that your body type does not define you.

She started the post off with a quote she had written in an old journal. “How come when people say ‘wow, you look skinny’ we say thank you?” she wrote at the time. “In my experience, the times I’ve slimmed down the most have been preceded by stress, a break up, lack of self-care, something traumatic.”

“How come people don’t ever say ‘You look so fit, ‘Wow, you are so strong’ or ‘You run so fast and far now!’?! ‘” She went on. “It’s always about size, not ability and sometimes it overjoys us for someone to say we shrunk. Well, I’ve changed my mindset once and for all. My stomach can jiggle and roll up when I sit for all of eternity, but if I can be healthy and strong and finish this race, then I’m complete.”

Her powerful statement is important for women to hear. If you’re healthy and strong, you’ve already met your goals.

Huffine ended the post saying she feels “unstoppable.”

“A year later and I’m in the best shape of my life and look, tummy still has rolls and I feel unstoppable. There’s no perfect body. The one you have right now is amazing. Let it lead you to perfect days, finish lines, happy times, and fun. Take in compliments that inspire you, and give ones that empower.”

No matter how many powerful body-positive messages we see, we can never get enough.

