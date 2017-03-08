One Girl’s Mission to Prove Inspo Photos Aren’t Always as They Seem

One fitness blogger who goes by Saggy Sara is on a mission to prove #inspo photos aren’t always what they seem. Sara Puhto, a Finnish 20-year-old, posts side-by-side photos on her Instagram (which has over 36K followers, by the way) to show how drastic a posed photo can be versus an un-posed photo. She says we shouldn’t hold ourselves to the same standards as professional photoshopped photos of fitness models or celebrities. “Don’t think you can’t because you’re comparing a posed photo of a body to your everyday body,” she wrote on Instagram. “Use them as motivation but don’t get too caught up on them.” For example:

What do you think about Sara’s message? Are you going to give her a follow on Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comments below!