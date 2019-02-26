12 Oblique Burners to Tone Your Tummy Fast

A muffin top might be tasty to eat, but if that extra credit around your midsection is making you uncomfortable, you’re in the right place. You can whittle those waists with some carefully executed exercises to target those obliques and have you loving your clothes once again. It’s time to melt our muffin tops with these exercises will attack your obliques furiously and effectively.

Weighted Standing Side Crunch

Grab a dumbbell and get going! This move targets your oblique abs to slim your sides.

Step 1: Grab a dumbbell and let it hang at arm’s length on your left side. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, feet pointing forward and abs tight. Bend your other arm and tuck your hand behind your head.

Step 2 : Keeping your core tight, lean to your left letting the weight guide your body. Do not bend at the neck or break your posture. Focus on lowering the weight.

Side Star Plank

We love any new twist on a classic plant and this Side Star Plank is no exception! You’ll love the new way you can work your core. This is one of the best oblique exercises for women!

Step 1: Get into side plank position with top hand resting on top of your thigh, feet stacked. Make sure that your shoulders are stacked directly over your shoulder.

Step 2: In a controlled movement, raise top leg up as high as you can while staying balanced, and simultaneously extend top arm straight up from shoulder toward ceiling.Return top leg and arm to start position and repeat.

Modified (Beginner): Get into side forearm plank position.

Spiderwoman Push-ups

You start out this move like you would a standard push-up. It’s got an extra step however, allowing you to get in an extra oblique workout.

Step 1: Get in pushup position.

Step 2: Lower into a pushup, and while your chest is hovering over the floor, lift your left foot, bringing your left knee up to your elbow so your leg is at a 90-degree angle.

Step 3: Bring your left foot back to the floor and push up to start position. Continue alternating legs each rep.

Side Plank Super Crunch

Want to get rid of your muffin top? This move does a great job of targeting the sides of your core! You’ll love the oblique workout and variety this move offers.

Step 1:Get into side plank position with top hand resting on top of your thigh, feet stacked. Make sure that your shoulders are stacked directly over your shoulder.

Step 2: Bring your top leg in with a bended knee pointing toward your top elbow. When bringing your knee in toward your elbow, keep your hips raised and your abs in tight. Return top leg to starting position and repeat.

Modified (Beginner): Get into side forearm plank position.

Side Plank Toe Touch

This is a total body move that will change up any boring workout routine. Add it to your usual workout to work your muscles in a new way.

Step 1: Get into a forearm side plank position with your shoulder directly over your elbow and your top hand behind head, legs and hips stacked, feet flexed. After you are balanced, raise your top arm up and keep your gaze straight ahead.

Step 2: Extend your top leg in front of hip (keeping your knee as straight as possible, bending to modify if needed) and touch toes with top hand. Return to starting position. That’s one rep. Switch sides to complete set.

Side Plank Hip Dips

If your muffin top is your trouble zone, consider including this move into your workout routine.

Step 1: Begin in your side plank with the shoulder over the wrist, feet stacked or staggered (shown here) and lower oblique engaged to stay lifted.

Step 2: Let the hips drop a few inches without hinging them backward.

Step 3: Squeeze the lower oblique to lift you up past the neutral starting point into and arched position. Notice the intense crunch of the lower side abs. To help, inhale when you dip and exhale when you lift.

Spider Plank

Different than the spiderwoman push-up, you will feel this in your obliques.

Step 1: Come into your high plank with the shoulders over the hands and the body long and straight through the heels. You can spread your feet a little wider, to about hip-width, since you will be moving.Pull the belly button into the spine and let the shoulders pull away from you.

Step 2: Bring one foot up to the outside of your hand. This range of motion will depend on your flexibility, so try to get it as close as possible. Let the hips sink down so you feel a stretch.

Step 3: Return the foot to the first plank position, then repeat the step on the other side. Try to keep a steady tension in the core – avoid piking or dipping the hips as your transition from leg to leg.

Side Climbers

This is a total-body move that will tone your from head to toe, but will also get your heart rate up! It’s excellent for any workout routine, whether at home or in the gym.

Step 1: Begin in your high plank. Set your hands underneath the shoulders and bring the feet together. Squeeze your inner thighs and brace the core. Round the shoulder blades out and push away from the ground, engaging the lats.

Step 2: Keep the feet together as you jump them up and over to one side of your body. Try to get your knees on the outside of your elbow, tucked underneath the armpit. Get as close to this point as possible. Keep equal weight in both hands.

Step 3: Jump back out to your plank. Don’t rush this part. Get into a solid plank position with your legs straight and your hips in a straight line with the body. Then jump it over to the other side.

Hip Twister Planks

Get into forearm plank position. Keeping your abs in tight and your shoulders above your elbows, rotate your torso as you drop your left hip to the ground. In a controlled motion, rotate your torso to the opposite side, dropping your right hip to the floor. In between rotations, stop in the middle to get control of your balance if necessary.

Step 1: Begin in forearm plank position with shoulders directly over elbows. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.



Step 2: Keeping your abs in tight and your shoulders above your elbows, rotate your torso as you drop your left hip to the ground.



Step 3: In a controlled motion, rotate your torso to the opposite side, dropping your right hip to the floor. That is one rep. Repeat for the allotted time.



Step 4: In between rotations, stop in the middle to get control of your balance if necessary.

Wood Chopper

You can work your shoulders as well as your core with this move! All you need is a medicine ball or a dumbbell to get your workout in.

Step 1: Hold a medicine ball (or dumbbell) in both hands. Squat and twist left to hold the medicine ball on the outside of your left leg.

Step 2: Exhale, and lift the medicine ball diagonally across your body, ending twisted to the right with the dumbbell above your head. Pivot on your left foot as needed. Focus on the rotation initiating in your core. Control the weight back up to the starting position to complete one rep. Tip: Move with force but also control.

Step 3: Bring the ball back to the starting point without bending the elbows. This means the weight stays an arm’s-distance away from you at all times.

Side Crunch

The side crunch specifically works your abs and obliques. You’ll love the burn you’ll feel from this move.

Step 1: Start by lying on the floor face up with your knees together and bent at a 90-­degree angle. Without moving your upper body, lower your knees to the right side so that they’re touching the floor. Place your fingers behind your head.

Step 2: Raise your shoulders toward your hips, pause for one second, and then take two seconds to lower your upper body back to the starting position.

Crazy Ivan

Similar to a Russian Twist, this move it great for anyone who wants to trim their core.