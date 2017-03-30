OBGYN’s FAQ Sign Is the Hilarious Guide to Pregnancy You Never Knew You Needed

One OBGYN office had a perfect solution to those never ending questions parents seem to have.
They posted a hilarious FAQ sheet with tongue-in-cheek answers to common questions parents-to-be might have.
For instance, whether or not you should have a baby after 35.
Their response: “No, 35 children is enough.”
One of the most pressing questions pregnant women have is what childbirth will be like.
Fortunately, the doctors have an answer.
“Q: My childbirth instructor says it’s not pain I will feel during labor, but pressure. Is she right? A: Yes, in the same way a tornado might be called an air current.”
They also have answers for the dads in the office.
“Q: Is there any reason I have to be in the delivery room while my wife is in labor? A: Not unless the word ‘alimony’ means anything to you,” the sign cautions.
They’re experts for a reason!
