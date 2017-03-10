Nicole Scherzinger Follows These Exact Rules to Stay in Killer Shape

(Photo: Twitter/@NScherzyUK)

Singer Nicole Scherzinger isn’t just famous for those vocal pipes—she’s got a killer body and everyone knows it!

The 38-year-old former Pussycat Doll recently dished her beauty and fitness secrets to Daily Express, and we’re here to share!

When asked about her diet, she expressed a firm belief in moderation for all things — even if it’s truffles or pasta. “I don’t follow a strict diet,” Scherzinger said. “I honestly believe in having everything in moderation and don’t deprive yourself.”

Not following a strict diet is closely accompanied by smaller portions, however. Scherzinger suggests eating less but more often, especially if you’re looking to lose weight. “I love desserts, I love chocolate,” she told Cosmo.

“I would also say to avoid eating late at night, so your body has time to digest before you go to bed,” she said. “I always try to eat fresh and avoid preservatives – eat things that you know are clean. I avoid filling my house with bad snacks as I know I’d always go for those if I’m hungry.”

Scherzinger admits that peer pressure and other peoples’ expectations of you can be daunting, and advises all women to know themselves and accept themselves first.

“There’s always going to be pressure to look a certain way,” she said, “but it’s up to the individual to tune out the negative voices. As long as you feel great, that’s all the matters.”

As someone who has struggled with self-acceptance her whole life, Scherzinger had to embrace the fact that no one is perfect. The singer revealed that she struggled with bulimia during the early years with the Pussycat Dolls. Since then, however, she’s incorporated healthy eating and exercise into her lifestyle.

“I had to stop dissecting myself and picking myself apart in the mirror,” she told Cosmopolitan. “Eventually you’re going to have to embrace and love yourself for who you are.”

Scherzinger is big into spinning and feels it’s a great alternative to other cardio exercises.

“I feel there is a collaborative effort with those taking part in the [spinning] class. I always try work out in the morning so I don’t procrastinate and it gets done,” she said.

But hold up, can we talk about Scherzinger’s perfect skin for a quick second? Talk about the perfect glow!

“My top skin tips for anti-aging are wearing SPF every day, sleep and lots of moisturizer and water.”

Wise words, and if our skin can look anything like hers, we’ll be taking her advice!

“The products I swear by are Proactiv [advanced acne treatment] and Bliss eye patches [Anti Wrinkle Under Eye Gel Patches]; whenever you’re tired or jetlagged they make you look more awake and help to stop puffiness and tiredness. I love Jurlique powder [Rose Silk Finishing Powder] to set my makeup,” she said.